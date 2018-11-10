FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Chilly and cloudy weather expected this weekend

We are expecting our first frost/light freeze Wednesday and Thursday mornings. Lows will dip into the low 30s around metro Baton Rouge and upper 20s to the north and east of Baton Rouge. This won’t be an issue for the pipes, but take care of the pets and the plants Wednesday and Thursday mornings. A warming trend will begin to end the week. Highs will return to the 60s with lows in the 40s through the next weekend.