FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Chilly and cloudy weather expected this weekend

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - It will be sunny and breezy to start our Saturday, but clouds are expected to move back in during the afternoon.
No worries though since it will remain dry Saturday, which is good new for Southern University football fans. Saturday will be cool, if not chilly, as afternoon highs stay in the mid 50s. Temperatures will fall into the 40s during the evening, so sleeves and jackets will be wanted.
Veterans Day on Sunday will see a chilly morning start under mostly cloudy skies. A few light showers will be possible through the day as conditions stay cool, cloudy and damp. The big rains are forecast to arrive Monday as an area of low pressure forms in the Gulf of Mexico and a strong Canadian cold front drops from the north.
These two features will combine for widespread and, at times, heavy rain. Average rainfall amounts will be 1 to 2 inches, but a few isolated locations could receive as much as 4 inches.
The National Weather Service is hinting that a Flash Flood Watch may be necessary for Monday. The cold front pushes through late Monday into early Tuesday, helping to push out the rain by mid to late morning Tuesday. Much colder air will be felt for the middle of the work/school week. Highs on Tuesday and Wednesday may stay in the 40s.
We are expecting our first frost/light freeze Wednesday and Thursday mornings. Lows will dip into the low 30s around metro Baton Rouge and upper 20s to the north and east of Baton Rouge. This won’t be an issue for the pipes, but take care of the pets and the plants Wednesday and Thursday mornings. A warming trend will begin to end the week. Highs will return to the 60s with lows in the 40s through the next weekend.
