Coast Guard searching for boater missing near Fort Jackson

BURAS-TRIUMPH, LA (WVUE) - The Coast Guard is currently searching for a boater reported missing in the Mississippi River near Fort Jackson.
Officials with the Coast Guard Sector of New Orleans says Watchstanders received a call around 5:40 a.m. of a vessel taking on water near mile marker 20 on the Mississippi River.
The vessel sank and two of the three occupants on board managed to swim to shore. The Coast Guard is searching for the third occupant, who has been identified as a 27-year-old male. The man was last seen wearing a camouflage jacket.
The Plaquemines Parish Sheriff’s Office is assisting with the search.
