Bring on the pasta: Vaccine for celiac disease in the works

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Good news for Celiac sufferers: a new vaccine in the works could allow you to eat all the pasta you want.
A company called ImmusanT got $40 million to develop the experimental vaccine Nexvax2.
According to Beyond Celiac, the vaccine is a form of immunotherapy that uses the body’s own immune system to treat celiac disease.
The drug is designed to build up a patient’s gluten tolerance over time through multiple injections.
It is unclear when the vaccine would be ready for use.
Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.