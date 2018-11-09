YOUR TURN: What are you thankful for?

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - We have decided to make this a month of Thanksgiving. What are you thankful for?
We posed that question on our Facebook pages and it was a delight to read your responses.
Loretta Leonard says: “I’m thankful and blessed with the great people I work with. They are always ready to give a helping hand to anyone who needs it. They are very special people!!!”
Carol French Garon writes: “I am thankful to have been born in america and for the many men and women who have fought to keep america free. Blessed beyond measure.”
And how’s this for a sweet blessing? Holly miller Streeter shared this : “My husband and I are thankful for our new baby Isaiah. After three years of trying and a failed adoption, we were contacted on August 23rd that he was born and needed a family.”
Be sure to log on to our Facebook page or send us an email at ourturn@wafb.com and tell us what you are thankful for. We just might share yours next Friday!
