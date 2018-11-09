Suspect in Denham Springs couple’s murder fighting extradition

ALLEN COUNTY, KY (WAFB) - Michael Collins, 45, the man accused of the murders of Denham Springs couple, Eugene and Patricia Gurley, is fighting extradition, which means Governor John Bel Edwards will now have to get involved.
The Gurleys were found dead at their business, National Pool Builders, on Pete’s Highway in Denham Springs last week after police went for a welfare check. Denham Springs police quickly narrowed in on Collins, who fled Louisiana to Kentucky in the Gurleys' truck.
He was arrested after a tip was called in to the Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers, saying he was in Scottsville, Kentucky.
Wednesday, Collins, appeared in court in Kentucky, where a district judge asked him if he wanted to waive extradition or get a governor’s warrant. Collins chose a governor’s warrant.
This means the Denham Springs Police Department needs to send its files to the Livingston Parish district attorney, verifying there’s enough probable cause for murder warrants. Then, a judge must sign off on it. The clerk of court in Livingston Parish has to verify the judge’s signature. Once the city and parish give the all clear, it heads to the Louisiana attorney general’s office, then to Governor Edwards, where he will formally request Kentucky’s governor to turn Collins over to Louisiana to face his murder charges.
That process could take between 30 and 90 days.
Once Collins returns to Denham Springs, he will be charged with simple burglary, two counts of first degree murder, and two counts of vehicle theft.
