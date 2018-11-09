Suspect in Denham Springs couple’s murder fighting extradition

This means the Denham Springs Police Department needs to send its files to the Livingston Parish district attorney, verifying there’s enough probable cause for murder warrants. Then, a judge must sign off on it. The clerk of court in Livingston Parish has to verify the judge’s signature. Once the city and parish give the all clear, it heads to the Louisiana attorney general’s office, then to Governor Edwards, where he will formally request Kentucky’s governor to turn Collins over to Louisiana to face his murder charges.