Officials advise the public to beware of drug-laced candy

(WAFB) - Halloween may be over, but officials with the Drug Enforcement Administration advise the public to continue to be on the lookout for candy laced with marijuana and methamphetamines.
The DEA and law enforcement agencies throughout the country have seen an increase of seizures of drug-laced edibles, including but not limited to chocolates, suckers, and gummies, according to information released by the Drug Enforcement Administration’s St. Louis Division. These treats can look like traditional candies, but can have harmful effects if consumed by a child, officials said.
The candy typically has unusual wrapping, appearance, unusual colors, an odd smell, misspelled candy labels, or is unwrapped or unmarked. Sometimes the drug-laced candy has nearly identical packaging, logos, and names of official candy brand.
Last year, the DEA noted that marijuana-laced candies sold in packages labeled have had the following labels:
- Munchy Way
- 3 Rastateers
- Twixed
- Keef Kat
- Rasta Reese’s
Officials say parents and caregivers should seek immediate medical attention if a child ingests drug-laced candy, and then to contact local police.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.