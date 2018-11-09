New coffee shop to open at Electric Depot in 2019

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - City Roots, a new coffee shop and gathering place, will open in the Electric Depot in Mid City in early 2019.
“City Roots exists for the love of coffee and the people who make it. It’s an immersion in the culture and craftsmanship that makes coffee special,” said Matt Saurage, who inspired the idea.
The menu will offer handcrafted coffee classics and new sparkling, iced, and ice cream-based alternatives. There will also be nitro coffees, draft lattes, teas, pastries, and other light food. The 1,500 square foot space will also host training and programming for small groups and coffee enthusiasts. Coffee will be roasted on site and weekly tastings will be free and open to the public.
“The atmosphere reflects the history and beauty of the surrounding community, and Electric Depot is the perfect venue. It’s located in an historic area of Baton Rouge that has a dynamic and storied past,” said Saurage.
The Electric Depot is a new development located at the former Entergy site on Government Street in Mid City. The development will include a mix of retail space and 16 1-bedroom apartments.
“Electric Depot is a vibrant, energetic, family friendly destination, welcome to all ages and lifestyles. The mix of public programming, open spaces, and daily entertainment is going to be a great addition to Mid City,” Saurage also said.
For more information about the Electric Depot, email Dyke Nelson at dyke@dna-workshop.com. And for more about City Roots, email Dominick Blanda at cityrootscoffee@gmail.com.
