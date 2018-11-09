$3.2M going to schools in EBR, Ascension parishes for flood recovery

(WAFB) - U.S. Senator John Kennedy announced Friday that schools in Ascension and East Baton Rouge parishes received $3.2 million from FEMA for flood recovery.
The East Baton Rouge Parish School Board received $1.8 million to replace four damaged buildings at Glen Oaks High School, while the Ascension Parish School Board received $1.4 million to make repairs at St. Amant High School. Both schools were severely damaged in the August 2016 flood.
“The teachers and students at Glen Oaks High School and St. Amant High School need new classrooms so they can focus on what’s important: teaching and learning. These grants will help these schools continue to recover from the devastating flooding of 2016 and build a better learning environment for our children,” said Kennedy.
