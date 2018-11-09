Law enforcement responding to calls of active shooter at Topsail High

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WECT) - Law enforcement is responding to reports of an active shooter at Topsail High School Friday morning.
According to Capt. James Rowell with the Pender County Sheriff’s Office, it is still an active scene.
Rowell said there are no reported injuries as of 7 a.m.
As of 8 a.m., Commissioner George Brown said he’s not aware a shooter has been identified.
Brown said there is a piece of equipment at the school that has been malfunctioning in recent days and it sounds like gunfire when it makes noise. This has been going on for several days and is being investigated as a source. Regardless, officials are taking the situation very seriously to ensure everyone’s safety.
According to school officials, Topsail High School, Topsail Middle School and Topsail Elementary School are in lockdown.
Buses for those three schools are being staged at the Lowe’s Foods across from the schools, and parents have been notified they can pick up their bus-riding children there.
Staff at those three schools are being asked to report to Lowe’s Foods as well.
Buses for South Topsail Elementary, North Topsail Elementary and Surf City schools are being taken to their respective school campuses where students will remain on lockdown on their school buses.
Parents planning to take their children to school this morning are asked not to do so at this time since all schools are on lockdown.
