KIRAN: SOS wants investigation after DOC did not report former New Roads mayor as convicted felon

NEW ROADS, LA (WAFB) - The Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office has sent a letter to Governor John Bel Edwards asking for an investigation into why former New Roads mayor, Robert Myer, a convicted felon, was allowed to vote in the most recent election.
The 9News Investigators learned Myer did vote early in person on October 29.
In January, Myer was convicted of malfeasance in office, which is a felony, for using his city-issued credit card for personal use among other things. He had to resign as mayor, repay $10,000 in fees, and serve one year of probation. That probation ended on July 10, according the Louisiana Department of Corrections (DOC).
Convicted felons in Louisiana are allowed to vote after serving their prison time and after all probation/parole has ended.
Once a person has been convicted of a felony, the DOC is notified. The DOC is then supposed to notify the Secretary of State’s Office that the person is a felon and can no longer vote until their probation or order of supervision is complete and that person re-registers to vote with the Secretary of State. In this case, however, the Secretary of State’s Office says it did not get any notification about Myer.
The 9News Investigators have learned Myer’s brother works at the Department of Corrections and to ensure transparency, Interim Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin sent a letter asking the governor’s office to investigate.
“As chief elections officer of the State of Louisiana, it is my job to ensure fair and secure elections are carried out with utmost integrity. I am calling on your office to fully investigate to determine if this error occurred due to negligence or if there was preferential treatment given by a high ranking official within the department who may be related to Mr. Robert Myer,” said the letter to Governor Edwards.
The DOC says it’s still trying to confirm whether or not Myer was properly placed on a list of those not allowed to vote.
