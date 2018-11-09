Jags need a win against UAPB to stay on top of the West

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Southern hosts Arkansas Pine-Bluff at A.W. Mumford Stadium this weekend, looking to stay in first place in the SWAC western division.
The Jags (5-3, 4-1) have a half-game lead over rival Grambling State (5-4, 4-2) in the West race.
UAPB comes to Mumford Stadium with a 1-8 overall record and winless (0-5) in conference play. The Golden Lions' lone victory this season was against Cumberland University (55-0).
The Golden Lions give up 569 yards of offense and 45 points a game on defense, while averaging 439 yards and 27 points on offense.
UAPB players to watch on offense:
Taeyler Porter (RB): 216 carries for 1077 yards and 9 touchdowns.
Skyler Perry (QB): 138-of-237 passing for 1381 yards, 7 touchdowns and 4 interceptions.
DeJuan Miller (WR): 43 receptions for 662 yards and 5 touchdowns.
UAPB players to watch on defense:
Je’Kevin Carter (LB): 64 tackles, 9 for loss, 3 sacks, 2 interceptions, 1 forced fumble and 1 fumble recovery.
Jalen Steward (DE): 60 tackles, 13.5 for loss, 5 sacks and 6 quarterback hurries.
Shawn Steele (DB): 60 tackles, 7.5 for loss, 1 sack and 2 interceptions.
Will the Jags overlook the Golden Lions and get caught in a trap game?
“No trap game," junior center Jaylon Brinson said. "That’s the whole point of us maintaining our focus. We’re not worried about Grambling at the moment. We’re not even focused or talking about them, no one has said anything about Grambling all week. We’re worried about UAPB right now.”
Head coach Dawson Odums agrees 100 percent with Brinson. “Just understanding the work that you’ve put in to get to this point and really finishing it off and I think that’s really what it comes down to," Odums said. “Our guys understanding where we are and what’s in front of us.”
By the way, Grambling travels to Huntsville to face Alabama A&M (5-4, 4-2) Saturday at 1 p.m.
If Grambling and Southern both win Saturday, there will be a lot on the line when the two teams meet at the Bayou Classic in two weeks.
