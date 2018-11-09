Protesters nationwide seek to protect Russia investigation

Seven-year-old Audrey Lucas, left, holds a sign showing the branches of the government as she looks at the phone her 9-year-old sister Addie is holding during a MoveOn "Nobody is Above the Law" protest at Miller Park on Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018 in Chattanooga, Tenn. The protestors gathered to voice objections to President Trump's appointment of Matt Whitaker as acting attorney general. (C.B. Schmelter/Chattanooga Times Free Press via AP) (AP)