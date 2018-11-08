Hospital employee fired after photo of him wearing ‘Mississippi Justice’ T-shirt while voting goes viral

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - A Mississippi man who went viral this week for his choice of clothing while voting now finds himself without a job.
While casting his ballot Tuesday, Clayton Hickey was photographed wearing a T-shirt emblazoned with a Confederate flag, a noose and the words “Mississipi Justice." The picture spread across social media, garnering national attention.
Hickey, a resident of Olive Branch, Mississippi, worked as an EMT at Regional One Health. When contacted Wednesday, the hospital said they were aware of the photograph and they were investigating. By Thursday afternoon, Regional One Health announced Hickey’s termination with the following statement:
Hickey previously worked as a Memphis police officer until resigning in 2010 after being caught with an underage girl and alcohol in his car.
