Hammond man arrested for contractor fraud 1 year after warrant issued

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - A contractor accused of defrauding a Baton Rouge homeowner is now in jail almost a year and a half after a warrant was issued for his arrest.
According to an affidavit, Spencer White, 66, of Hammond, cashed checks from a client for labor and construction materials totaling $10,000 between January and February 2017. But the victim told police White never completed the work he was contracted to do.
Authorities say White briefly started the work using old materials but abruptly stopped working on the home.
The victim tried to contact White several times but contacted police after they were unable to get in touch with White after several months.
An arrest warrant was issued for White on June 7, 2017.
He was arrested on November 8 and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on felony charges of home improvement fraud, theft more than $5,000 but less than $25,000, and contractor misappropriation of payments.
