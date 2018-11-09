Gonzales 8th grader designs logo to help people be more environmentally conscious

GONZALES, LA (WAFB) - Folks in Gonzales are about to notice a new face hopping around the city. It’s the new mascot, designed by an 8th grader at Prairieville Middle School.
Greenie Gonzales is the city’s newest employee. He’ll soon be making public appearances on newsletters, bills, and advertisements to help citizens combat a nasty problem: litter.
“It’s a huge problem,” said Jackie Baumann, chief engineer for the City of Gonzales.
Signs are posted all over the city, but it’s clear they’re being ignored. A possible solution came from Baumann.
“I’ve smelled trash before left outside and it’s just disgusting,” said Emma Baumann, the student behind Greenie Gonzales. She says after talking to her mom, the city’s chief engineer, about waste and pollution and how that impacts others, she decided to have a little fun to get people’s attention about a serious problem.
“I wanted him to be happy, so I gave him a big smile because it’s a good thing,” Emma said.
Emma sketched a friendly frog with an appearance that’s just a little less than perfect, and hard to resist.
“I wanted it to be ‘cartoony’ because they are cute and can reach anyone who sees it,” Emma said.
Greenie Gonzales, for it’s reminder to recycle and keep the environment clean, will be printed on city correspondence, bills, newsletters, and grants as the city’s new symbol of pride.
“We hope it catches on so when people see him, they know that’s a part of the citywide cleanup program, and maybe it will encourage them to do their part,” said Jackie.
Emma says when she first put her pen to paper, she never dreamed her draft would leap off the page.
“I’m more proud of it than I was before. Earlier, I was just like, it might help a few people, but now I realize it might be a lot bigger and help a lot more,” Emma said.
Her mom says it’s already gotten the city’s stamp of approval.
