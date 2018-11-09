FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Soggy, cold days on the way

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - It was a soggy Friday across the WAFB region, but the rains will be winding down as we head into the evening. Skies will be clearing overnight with a sunny and cool Saturday morning sunrise, with daybreak temperatures in the low 40s for the Red Stick. Temperatures will climb into the mid 50s for Saturday afternoon, with clouds returning during the latter half of the day. But the good news is we will enjoy one completely dry day for the weekend.
Unfortunately, scattered rains return on Sunday. Set rain chances at 30 to 40 percent through the second half of the day. Like Saturday, Sunday stays cool throughout the day, with a morning start near 40° and afternoon highs again in the mid 50s.
Monday looks like a very wet day across the region thanks to our next cold front. Temperatures will rebound a bit ahead of the front, however, with Monday morning lows in the 50s and afternoon highs in the 60s. The rains will linger into early Tuesday before coming to an end as the cold front moves east and southeast. Tuesday stays quite cool, with temperatures in the 40s throughout the day.
In fact, the coldest air of the season arrives on the heels of Tuesday’s front.
The WAFB Storm Team is posting a First Alert Action Day for both Wednesday and Thursday as our latest First Alert forecast calls for brief, light freezes possible for both mornings in sections of the WAFB viewing area. Neither of these freezes will be “pipe-wrappers” for any communities within the viewing domain and freezing temperatures will be limited mainly to areas along and north of the east-west interstate corridor (I-10/12 from Lafayette through Baton Rouge to Hammond). Even where temperatures do dip to freezing, freeze duration will be just a few hours at most. However, this will be the first such event of the season and arrives a little earlier than average for the area, so we post the First Alert Action Day just to make sure you take care of the extra-tender vegetation and the pets. Both days will be sunny, with afternoon highs rebounding into the 50s to cut the morning chills.
Beyond that, a modest warming trend will begin Thursday afternoon and we should be able to say goodbye to the freezes, at least for the time being.
The outlook for Friday and the following weekend calls for plenty of sunshine with afternoon highs climbing back into the 60s for all three days.
