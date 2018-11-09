FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Soggy, cold days on the way

The WAFB Storm Team is posting a First Alert Action Day for both Wednesday and Thursday as our latest First Alert forecast calls for brief, light freezes possible for both mornings in sections of the WAFB viewing area. Neither of these freezes will be “pipe-wrappers” for any communities within the viewing domain and freezing temperatures will be limited mainly to areas along and north of the east-west interstate corridor (I-10/12 from Lafayette through Baton Rouge to Hammond). Even where temperatures do dip to freezing, freeze duration will be just a few hours at most. However, this will be the first such event of the season and arrives a little earlier than average for the area, so we post the First Alert Action Day just to make sure you take care of the extra-tender vegetation and the pets. Both days will be sunny, with afternoon highs rebounding into the 50s to cut the morning chills.