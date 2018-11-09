FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain, fog, and cold on the way

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - While the Friday morning commute should be dry for the majority of WAFB communities, patchy fog could be a problem once again, especially in fog-prone spots. Rains will increase in coverage through the morning, becoming widespread from the late morning into the mid-afternoon. While severe weather is not expected, we can’t rule out a few rumbles of thunder, especially closer to the coast.
The other weather story for Friday deals with temperatures. The morning will be the warmest part of the day, with area temperatures falling into the 50s by or before midday and into the afternoon. And the days to follow will stay cool too, with afternoon highs on Saturday and Sunday in the 50s.
We will get a brief respite from the rain thanks to a dry Saturday, but the wet stuff returns for Sunday with rains becoming widespread once again on Monday as our next cold front slides through the region. That front will clear the coast on Tuesday morning and deliver the coldest air mass of the season to the Lower Mississippi Valley.
How cold?
The latest First Alert Forecast calls for Wednesday and Thursday morning lows in the low to mid 30s for areas along and north of the I-10/12 corridor (from Lafayette to Baton Rouge to Hammond). WAFB communities in these areas need to make preparations for the first frosts of the season, with some locations north and east of metro Baton Rouge potentially getting a light freeze on one or both mornings.
