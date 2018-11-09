Family home in Denham Springs renovated by volunteers after 2016 flood

But it wasn’t until Teressa came into contact with Peter Salemme from The Fuller House that after two years of waiting, their old house was given new life. Salemme says they offered to build a brand new home for the family, but the Bells opted to renovate the space instead since it was their family home. He says during the renovation, they lowered the counters, widened the doorway, and made the floors easier for Donna to travel on.