Extra day added to Jazz Fest that kicks off in April 2019

NEW ORLEANS, LA (WAFB) - Jazz Fest organizers announced on Friday that the festival celebrating New Orleans music and culture will be a day longer.
Thursday, April 25 will be the opening day of the 2019 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival. The event’s weekends will run Thursday through Sunday, April 25 – 28 and May 2 – 5.
Festival organizers say that Thursday will be called “Locals Thursday,” which allows anyone with a valid Louisiana ID to purchase up to two discount tickets at the gate on that day. The discounted tickets will be sold for $50 each.
The festival lineup and ticketing information will be released in December.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.