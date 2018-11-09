Extra day added to Jazz Fest that kicks off in April 2019

Extra day added to Jazz Fest that kicks off in April 2019
Jazz Fest in 2013
By WAFB Staff | November 9, 2018 at 11:01 AM CST - Updated November 9 at 11:02 AM

NEW ORLEANS, LA (WAFB) - Jazz Fest organizers announced on Friday that the festival celebrating New Orleans music and culture will be a day longer.

Thursday, April 25 will be the opening day of the 2019 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival. The event’s weekends will run Thursday through Sunday, April 25 – 28 and May 2 – 5.

Festival organizers say that Thursday will be called “Locals Thursday,” which allows anyone with a valid Louisiana ID to purchase up to two discount tickets at the gate on that day. The discounted tickets will be sold for $50 each.

The festival lineup and ticketing information will be released in December.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.