Central High Bass Fishing Team hosting fishing tournament to benefit food bank

CENTRAL, LA (WAFB) - The Central High School Bass Fishing Team will be hosting its second annual fishing tournament to benefit the Central Food Bank to help stock the shelves for the upcoming holiday season.
The tournament is open to all children 18-years-old and younger and will be held from sunrise to 3 p.m. at Doiron’s Landing in Stephenville, LA on Saturday, November 10.
In lieu of a monetary entry fee, organizers are accepting 10 non-perishable food items per boat.
The Central High School Bass Fishing Team and Louisiana Sportsman Coalition, who is also sponsoring the tournament this year, will give out trophies to tournament winners and door prizes to lucky participants at the weigh in at 3 p.m.
Tom Ensminger, coach of the Central High School Bass Fishing Team, explains that the tournament is a way for the team to make a positive impact on the community while working to grow the sport of competitive bass fishing.
“This is just an example of our youth tackling a community need,” Ensminger said.
For more information visit The Central High School Bass Fishing Team’s website or call the team at (225) 505-5214.
