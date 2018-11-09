BRPD investigate double shooting off Staring Lane

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Two people were shot late Thursday night on Avis Ave. according to witnesses at the scene. One witness tells 9News he heard at least 10 gunshots.
Baton Rouge Police responded to the call around 11:00 p.m.
Our crew arrived at the scene to see paramedics actively performing CPR on one of the victims. Both were transported to a hospital, but their condition Friday morning was unknown.
Police have not released the identity of the victims, nor given any information about a possible suspect.
If you have information that can help investigators, call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP (7867).
This is a developing story, more details will be added as they become available.
