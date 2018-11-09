Baton Rouge Zoo to offer up to 5 free tickets on Veterans Day

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - To honor those who served and are serving, the Baton Rouge Zoo is offering veterans and active duty military up to five free admission tickets on Veterans Day.
“This is the Zoo’s way to thank veterans, active duty military and their families for their sacrifices,” according to release from the zoo. “It is a day set aside for them to enjoy spending time with their families and enjoy the zoo.”
To celebrate the holiday, the zoo will have a bald eagle chat at 11 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.
Valid military ID’s must be presented in order to get the free tickets. Admission gates will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., and the Zoo grounds close at 5 p.m.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.