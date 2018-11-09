Backstreet Boys world tour coming to New Orleans in 2019

NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - ‘Backstreets back alright!’ Get ready Louisiana because the Backstreet Boys are coming to New Orleans next year.
The band announced their DNA World Tour will be stopping at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans on August 30, 2019. Tickets for the concert go on sale at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, November 14.
The Backstreet Boys new album “DNA” will be released on January 25, 2019.
This tour will be the Backstreet Boys' biggest concert tour in 18 years, according to the band’s website.
