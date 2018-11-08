SU and Sickle Cell Association host blood and bone marrow drive

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -
Southern University’s Department of Social Work partnered with the Sickle Cell Association of South Louisiana (SCASL) to host a Sickle Cell Disease blood and bone marrow drive on Wednesday, November 7.
Students, employees, and community members answered the call to come and be a donor for someone in need.
This drive was held to bring awareness to the need for blood and bone marrow donors for sickle cell disease (SCD).
“Be the Match” representatives were on site providing education and awareness regarding bone marrow donations.
According to the Centers for Disease Control’s website, sickle cell disease affects approximately 100,000 Americans and occurs among about one out of every 365 African-American births. Because there is not a universal cure, sickle cell disease patients depend on blood transfusions to aid in preventing critical complications.
Vitalant, formerly United Blood Services, provided onsite blood collection.
For more information, please contact Lorri A. Burgess, chief executive officer of Sickle Cell Disease Association of South Louisiana, at 225-346- 8434 and lburgess@scasl.org.
