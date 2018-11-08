Small portion of LA 1 service road closed due to overturned 18-wheeler

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - A small portion of the LA 1 service road by the Walmart in Port Allen is closed due to an overturned 18-wheeler.
Deputies with the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office say no one was injured in the incident.
The 18-wheeler made a sharp turn when turning onto the service road from a business and it caused the tractor trailer to overturn into a ditch, according to deputies.
The stretch of the LA 1 service road between the Waffle House and the Red Roof in is currently closed as crews work to remove the 18-wheeler from the side of the roadway.
Deputies recommend drivers take Phillips Lane to Millls Lane to get to the Walmart in Port Allen.
