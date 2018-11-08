SEC Schedule: Week 11 television and kickoff times

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - It’s week 11 in the SEC and although the conference championship is set for next month, there is still some good football to be played.
LSU is looking to bounce back against the Arkansas Razorbacks after a disappointing 29-0 loss to No. 1 Alabama.
SEC Games of the Week: Miss. State at Alabama and Auburn at Georgia.
SATURDAY, NOV. 10 SCHEDULE:
Vanderbilt (4-5, 1-4 SEC) at Missouri (5-4, 1-4 SEC)
11 a.m. • SEC Network (Columbia, MO • Memorial Stadium - Faurot Field)
South Carolina (5-3, 4-3 SEC) at Florida (6-3, 4-3 SEC)
11:00 a.m. • ESPN (Gainesville, FL • Ben Hill Griffin Stadium at Steve Spurrier-Florida Field)
Ole Miss (5-4, 1-4 SEC) at Texas A&M (5-4, 3-3 SEC)
11 a.m. • CBS (College Station, TX • Kyle Field)
Mississippi State (6-3, 2-3 SEC) at Alabama (9-0, 6-0 SEC)
2:30 p.m. • CBS (Tuscaloosa, AL • Bryant-Denny Stadium)
Kentucky (7-2, 5-2 SEC) at Tennessee (4-5, 1-4 SEC)
2:30 p.m. • SEC Network (Knoxville, TN • Neyland Stadium)
Auburn (6-3, 3-3 SEC) at Georgia (8-1, 6-1 SEC)
6 p.m. • ESPN (Athens, GA • Sanford Stadium)
LSU (7-2, 4-2 SEC) at Arkansas (2-7, 0-5 SEC)
6:30 p.m. • SEC Network (Fayetteville, AR • Reynolds Razorback Stadium)
