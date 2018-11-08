Search underway for stabbing suspect considered armed and dangerous

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -
The Franklin Police Department is looking for a man accused of stabbing two people during a fight. Darrell Harris, also known as “Chris Lemon,” is wanted for two counts of attempted second degree murder.
Officers responded to the area near Carl C. Foulcard Drive on Saturday, November 3. According to police, the fight happened at 12:24 a.m. The two victims arrived at a local hospital with stab wounds. Their condition has not been released.
Harris is considered to be armed and dangerous. If anyone has any information about where he is, please contact the Franklin Police Department at (337) 828-1716 or contact your local law enforcement agency.
