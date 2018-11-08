Police still searching for escaped Sulphur inmate

SULPHUR, LA (KPLC) - Authorities still searching for an inmate who reportedly escaped from the Sulphur jail Tuesday morning.
43-year-old Michael Moss was being held on an aggravated assault warrant out of Ascension Parish according to Sulphur Police. He reportedly was able to manipulate the fence in their recreation yard, get out and run away from the jail around 10 a.m. Tuesday.
Sulphur Police Chief Lewis Coats says Sulphur Police have launched an investigation into how Moss was able to escape to ensure it doesn’t happen again.
Authorities say Moss was last seen outside of Sulphur city limits on Highway 90 near Country Grocery & Deli. Chief Coats says the Calcasieu Sheriff’s Office was contacted by a woman who recognized Moss.
“We were able to confirm that was him and we now know he is outside of city limits," says Coats. "We don’t know where he is now, we are following numerous leads. All I can say is if citizens see anyone who resembles him, call local authorities. Do not approach him. We don’t think he is armed and dangerous. We just think he was a desperate guy doing a desperate thing trying to avoid going to jail.”
According to Sulphur Police, Moss has a criminal past spanning several states - Florida, Alabama, Kentucky, Texas, Arkansas, and Louisiana. His charges range from operating a vehicle while intoxicated, domestic abuse battery by strangulation, possession of marijuana, fraudulent checks and probation violations. Sulphur Police did not include the aggravated assault warrant he was being held on before he escaped.
According to Coats, while he escaped in a white shirt and jeans, authorities believe he was able to obtain new clothes.
“The detectives have determined he has acquired a long sleeve shirt with a reflective bar across the front and back and was apparently still wearing some jeans with no shoes," says Coats. "I guess people do desperate things. I think he possibly caught a ride or made contact with a friend but at this point we don’t know.”
Moss is described as 6′1″ and about 175 lbs.
Coats says if you see Moss to call Sulphur Police at (337) 527-4550 or 911.
