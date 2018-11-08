3 major retailers release Black Friday ads

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -Three major retailers have released their Black Friday sale ads.
Black Friday is the biggest shopping day of the year for most retailers. Shoppers flock to stores as early as 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day to grab some holiday gift deals.
Best Buy, Target, and Walmart have released their Black Friday sales two weeks ahead of the big shopping day.
Below are some of the items on the sale ads:
Best Buy:
Some of Best Buy’s deals include $200 to $300 dollars off wide-screen televisions as well as discounted rates on cell phones and laptop computers.
The sale will begin at 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day. View the 52-page ad here.
Walmart:
Walmart’s 37-page Black Friday ad includes $99 hover boards, $59 Instapots, and some toys as low as $5.
The sale begins at 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day. View the full ad here.
Target:
Target’s Black Friday ad features $24 Google Home minis, sales on all televisions, and no-contract phone deals.
Doors will open at 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day View the full 47-page ad here.
