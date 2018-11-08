LSU sorority put on suspension after suspected hazing activities

“Pi Beta Phi received information which alleged recent events at the Fraternity’s Louisiana Beta Chapter House at Louisiana State University may have constituted hazing. Pi Beta Phi immediately informed university officials and began an investigation. We believe no one was physically harmed and no alcohol was involved. Out of an abundance of caution, Pi Beta Phi conformed with Louisiana law and reported the allegations to local law enforcement. The chapter is cooperating with local and Headquarters authorities to address these concerns. During this time, chapter activities have halted to allow full attention to this matter. In an effort not to compromise the ongoing investigation, Pi Beta Phi refrains from further comment at this time.”