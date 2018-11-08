Kremlin: Russia and US postpone summit at French request

Russian President Vladimir Putin, listens during a meeting in the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2018. The Kremlin said Wednesday that Russia and the U.S. have agreed not to hold a full-fledged meeting of President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump in Paris, bowing to the French concern that the summit would distract public attention from the Armistice Day 100th anniversary. (Alexei Nikolsky, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP) (Alexei Nikolsky)