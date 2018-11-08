1 injured after house fire on 69th Ave.

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - One person was injured in a house fire on 69th Avenue Wednesday night.
The fire broke out at a home in the 1900 block of 69th Avenue near Somerset Street around 8 p.m. on Wednesday, November 7. Emergency officials say one person sustained injuries in that fire. The Baton Rouge Fire Department says the cause of the fire is currently unknown and under investigation. One resident received a minor burn and was treated on scene.
Residents report to BRFD hearing a “loud boom” before noticing the fire. Firefighters arrived at the home to find flames shooting from the roof. The home is considered a total loss.
