Governor, EBRSO honor Mexican officials who assisted in Lozada case

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - On Wednesday, East Baton Rouge Sheriff Sid Gautreaux, along with Governor John Bel Edwards and other leaders, honored officials who played key roles in locating and arresting Oscar Lozada for the 2011 murder of his wife, Sylviane Finck, as well as for the safe return of her now 12-year-old daughter.
A reception for those officers was held Wednesday, November 7 at the Governor’s Mansion.
The governor of Coahuila and other Mexican officials, as well as Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) representatives were presented with plaques of appreciation.
“I think this gathering is an impressive showing of collaboration and cooperation across not only state lines, but across national borders. Without the assistance of these men and women, I doubt Lozada would be in prison awaiting trial today, nor would Angelina be home safe with her mother’s family in Belgium. I’m honored to thank these individuals for their commitment to global public safety, child protection, and justice. It makes me hopeful for future partnership,” said Gautreaux.
The following officials were honored at the reception:
- Miguel Angel Riquelme Solis - Governor of Coahuila
- Eduardo Olmos Castro - Coahuila State Sub-Secretary
- Yezka Garza Ramirez - Licenciada, Procuradora, State of Coahuila Family Protection Services
- Matthew G. Donahue - Regional Director, DEA (North and Central Americas)
- Clay A. Morris - Assistant Special Agent in Charge, DEA (Atlanta)
- Mark Francis Ayoob - Special Agent, DEA (Mexico)
- Christopher Clement - Resident Agent in Charge, DEA (Mexico)
