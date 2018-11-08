Election Impact: Health care stocks jump following midterms

DIALYSIS DETAILS: Dialysis services company DaVita surged after California voters rejected a ballot measure that would have capped dialysis clinics' profits in an effort to improve patient care. Proposition 8 would have limited profits for dialysis clinics that provide vital treatment for people whose kidneys don't work properly. Dialysis companies contributed $111 million to oppose the bill, while proponents said it would stop companies from cutting corners to make more money and would force them to spend more of their money on caring for patients.