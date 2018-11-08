DOTD releases update on Sunshine Bridge repairs

Jacks, hoses, and power units for the three jacks are on site at the bridge, officials say, while other jacking components are still arriving and scheduled to be installed by the weekend. Fabrication of the replacement chord began recently and is anticipated to be completed in the middle of the week of November 12. DOTD says the subcontractor for the heat straightening of the steel, Dan R. Dalton, Inc., is scheduled to be on site Friday, November 9 to evaluate needs.