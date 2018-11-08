1 dead, 10 others injured in 12-vehicle wreck on I-10 E near Gonzales

ASCENSION PARISH, LA (WAFB) - A 12-vehicle wreck, possibly involving a pair of 18-wheelers, has been reported on I-10 E near Gonzales.
The wreck happened around 9 p.m. on I-10 E at mile marker 174 on the overpass. Emergency officials say there are 11 patients total, including one dead. Seven sustained minor injuries and three others are reportedly critical.
Louisiana State Police confirms the eastbound side of the interstate is currently closed at LA 73. Drivers are encouraged to used an alternate route while the scene is being cleared. The interstate is expected to be closed for several more hours, state police says.
We have a crew on scene and will update this story when we know more.
