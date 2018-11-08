CRIME STOPPERS: Apartment employee wanted for breaking into unit while resident was out of town

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -
Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) officers are looking for an apartment complex employee accused of going into a complex while the person living there was out of town. That apartment building is on Burbank Drive.
Geno Joaquin Batiste allegedly made three unauthorized entries into the same apartment. According to police, those incidents were captured on surveillance cameras
- Age: 30
- Height: 5′ 11′'
- Weight: 188 lbs.
- Description: black hair, brown eyes
On July 30, BRPD officers attempted to take Batiste into custody when he arrived at work. He resisted and ran from the area.
- Simple battery
- Resisting an officer
- Flight from an officer
If you see Batiste or know where he is, contact Crime Stoppers. You do not have to give your name.
CONTACT CRIME STOPPERS
- CALL: 225-344-7867
- TEXT: CS225 plus your message to CRIMES (274637)
- MESSAGE: Crime Stoppers website or the Crime Stoppers Facebook page
