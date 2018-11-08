CRIME STOPPERS: Apartment employee wanted for breaking into unit while resident was out of town

WANTED: Geno Joaquin Batiste Charges: simple burglary, resisting arrest, flight from an officer
By Allison Childers | November 8, 2018 at 2:55 PM CST - Updated November 8 at 2:55 PM

Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) officers are looking for an apartment complex employee accused of going into a complex while the person living there was out of town. That apartment building is on Burbank Drive.

Geno Joaquin Batiste allegedly made three unauthorized entries into the same apartment. According to police, those incidents were captured on surveillance cameras

WANTED: Geno Joaquin Batiste

  • Age: 30 
  • Height: 5′ 11′'
  • Weight: 188 lbs.
  • Description: black hair, brown eyes

On July 30, BRPD officers attempted to take Batiste into custody when he arrived at work. He resisted and ran from the area.

CHARGES:

  • Simple battery
  • Resisting an officer
  • Flight from an officer

If you see Batiste or know where he is, contact Crime Stoppers. You do not have to give your name.

CONTACT CRIME STOPPERS

