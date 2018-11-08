BRG shares healthy holiday favorites

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -
Eating healthy during the holidays doesn’t have to be a struggle. Dieticians at Baton Rouge General (BRG) are ready to help you enjoy your favorite holiday recipes without the guilt.
Coming up at their monthly Lunch & Learn event, they’re showing you how to put a healthy spin on some of your favorite holiday foods while maintaining your health and fitness goals through the holiday season.
- Thursday, Nov. 15
- noon to 1 p.m.
- Baton Rouge General (Bluebonnet campus)
- 8585 Picardy Avenue, Conference Rooms 1 (Entrance 3)
- Register online now to reserve your spot
BRG dietitian Kristin West will dish out details on how to put a healthy spin on popular holiday recipes during the free Lunch & Learn event on Thursday, November 15. This event will include a cooking demo & sampling of tasty treats.
“Believe it or not, it is doable to maintain your health and fitness goals through the holiday season,” said Kristin West, a registered dietitian at BRG.
“We are happy to let you in on some simple secrets that will help you stay on track while also enjoying those holiday ‘comfort foods’.”
The noon event will include a cooking demo and a sampling of tasty treats created by BRG’s award-winning chef.
Attendees will leave with a recipe card so they can recreate the dishes at home.
Lunch will be provided. The event is free, and registration is required.
