BRCC hosts annual Veterans Day program

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Baton Rouge celebrates local veterans in a grand way.
Baton Rouge Community College hosted its annual Veterans Day program Thursday. The community got to celebrate and honor the men and woman who serve, with some help from the United State Marine Band, family, friends, and other community members.
“What a great day to celebrate our veterans. They don’t get enough, I think, recognition for everything that they do both past and present. And so today, it’s all about just celebrating anyone that’s gone forth and worn the uniform,” said Maj. Will Kerrigan with Marine Corps Recruiting Station A.
Maj. Kerrigan delivered Thursday’s keynote address on the topic “freedom is not free.”
