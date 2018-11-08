Baton Rouge Pride plans to host Drag Queen Story Hour event

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Pride plans to host its first ever Drag Queen Story Hour event on Sunday, December 2.
Partnering with Aveda Institute Baton Rouge, the goal of the event is to provide a safe place for both children and adults to come together to celebrate diversity while being entertained by local drag queens as they read books about acceptance, anti-bullying, and inclusivity.
Doors open at 2 p.m. and the reading begins at 2:30 p.m. at the Aveda Institute’s new campus, located at 2834 S Sherwood Forest Blvd. The event is free and open to the public. Space is limited however, so those who wish to attend are encouraged to arrive early or reserve a spot online here.
