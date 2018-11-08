Arkansas may be just what the doctor ordered for the Tigers

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - LSU might still be suffering from a hangover after another Alabama loss, but a struggling Arkansas team may be just what the doctor ordered.
Arkansas is 2-7 this season and have lost seven of their last eight games. Their two victories have come against Eastern Illinois (55-20) and Tulsa (20-0). The Razorbacks have not won a conference game this year, losing to Auburn (34-3), Texas A&M (24-17), Alabama (65-31), Ole Miss (37-33), and Vanderbilt (45-31).
Arkansas has the 11th ranked SEC offense, averaging 374 yards and 26.3 points per game (LSU is No. 10 at 27 ppg). Rakeem Boyd leads the rushing attack with 615 yards (6.5 average) and two touchdowns.
The Razorbacks have used two quarterbacks this year. Ty Storey has completed 104 of 178 passes for 1,223 yards, with nine touchdowns and seven interceptions. Cole Kelley is 35 of 66 for 455 yards, five touchdowns, and five interceptions.
LaMichael Pettway and Chayenne O’Grady lead the receivers with 21 receptions and four touchdowns each.
The defense, ranked No. 13 in the conference, has struggled this season, giving up 413 yards of offense and 33.7 points a game. De’Jon Harris leads the team with 93 total tackles (seven for loss), along with two sacks, five pass breakups, one forced fumble, and a quarterback hurry. Armon Watts has six sacks and three forced fumbles and Ryan Pulley has three interceptions.
On paper, LSU should have no trouble Saturday, but Arkansas will come ready to play and an upset of the Tigers would make their season.
Kickoff between the Tigers and Razorbacks is set for 6:30 p.m. on the SEC Network.
