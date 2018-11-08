Applewood Bacon and Three-Squash Casserole

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -
Prep Time: 1½ hours
Yields: 6 servings
Comment: Although I have chosen zucchini and yellow squash in this recipe, feel free to substitute any squash that will cook quickly while adding an array of color to the dish. Other cheeses may be substituted or added to this casserole as well. This interesting dish may be served as a side dish, entrée, or pasta topping.
Ingredients:
8 slices smoked applewood bacon, (½-inch) diced
6 zucchini, (½-inch) diced
6 yellow squash, (½-inch) diced
3 mirliton, peeled and (¼-inch) diced
¼ cup olive oil
½ cup minced onions
½ cup minced celery
¼ cup minced red bell pepper
¼ cup minced yellow bell pepper
1 tbsp sliced garlic
½ cup flour
1½ cups chicken stock
1 cup heavy whipping cream
¾ cup shredded mild Cheddar cheese
¼ cup sliced green onions
¼ cup chopped parsley
salt and black pepper to taste
granulated garlic to taste
¾ cup seasoned Italian bread crumbs
Method:
Preheat oven to 350°F.
In a heavy-bottomed Dutch oven, heat olive oil over medium-high heat. Add bacon and cook until fat is rendered and bacon is crisp. Remove bacon pieces with a slotted spoon and place on paper towels to drain.
In the same pan, add mirliton and sauté 10 minutes to soften slightly. Add onions, celery, bell peppers, and sliced garlic, then sauté 3–5 minutes or until vegetables are wilted. Add remaining squash and cook 10–15 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add flour and blend well into the mixture. Add chicken stock and heavy cream, mixing well. Bring to a rolling boil, reduce to simmer and cook 10–15 minutes, stirring occasionally.
Additional chicken stock may be added if necessary. Add Cheddar cheese, blending well until melted. Add cooked bacon, green onions, and chopped parsley. Season to taste with salt, black pepper, and granulated garlic.
Pour mixture into a well-greased 9” x 13” casserole dish and top with Italian bread crumbs. Bake 30 minutes or until golden brown and edges are bubbling. Serve as a vegetable side dish, an entrée, or a pasta topping.
