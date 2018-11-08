Anthony Davis' 32 points helps Pelicans end six-game losing streak

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Pelicans six-game losing streak is no more, thanks in large part to Anthony Davis racking up 32 points, 15 rebounds, seven assists and four blocks. The Pelicans 107-98 win over the Bulls, improves their record to 5-6 overall.
“It felt good. I was thinking too much, and wasn’t playing like myself, and playing how I usually play. Coach brought me in and talked to me a little bit to get me back to being me," said Anthony Davis.
“It was good for us to get back into the win column. I think we did a good job defensively. We battled, Jrue Holliday did an excellent job on Zach LaVine. He made some tough shots but we just went out there and competed and tried to protect home court."
Jrue Holiday nearly registered a triple-double, finishing with 17 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists. His brother, Justin, plays for the Bulls, and also had a good night like Jrue. He poured in 17 points, three steals, and two assists.
“It’s cool. It’s a blessing, really. There’s not many people who can say they went against their brother. Any chance I get, I try to take advantage of it. That’s why I tried to dunk on him. He’s the type–especially if I beat him–he’s the type to try to block it, so I’d rather me dunk on him than him block me,”said Jrue Holiday.
