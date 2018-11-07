Woman arrested for allegedly setting mobile home on fire in Tickfaw

TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA (WAFB) -
UPDATE
According to the Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal, Barbara Granger turned herself in within 24 hours of the warrant being issued.
ORIGINAL STORY
A woman accused of setting a mobile home on fire is wanted in Tangipahoa Parish, according to the Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal on Tuesday.
Authorities are seeking Barbara Granger, 43, for the arson that happened on June 25, 2018, in the 11000 block of Griffin Road. The Natalbany Fire Department responded to the small fire at the home, which had no power utilities connected.
The next day, firefighters were called out to the same address for another fire.
Her arrest warrant includes one count of Arson With Intent to Defraud.
Anyone with information about Granger’s whereabouts is asked to call the Arson Hotline at 1-800-256-5452. To share information as an online, go to lasfm.org.
