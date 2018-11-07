Running season ramps up with local events from FreshJunkie Racing

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -
Runners tend to kick their training plans into high gear this time of year. The cooler fall temperatures help usher in racing season in the Baton Rouge area.
If you’re looking to participate in FreshJunkie Racing’s upcoming events, you might have dates circled every month through March, starting with the Turkey Trot 5K benefiting the March of Dimes.
2018 marks the 32nd year the Turkey Trot tradition takes place in downtown Baton Rouge on Thanksgiving Day.
BATON ROUGE TURKEY TROT 5K
- Thursday, November 22 (Thanksgiving)
- Race distances: 1 Mile Fun Run and 5K
- REGISTER HERE
In December, it’s your chance to lace up and race to Death Valley.
The Tiger 10K is an opportunity for the entire LSU community; fans, students, alumni, faculty and staff, no matter age or ability, an opportunity to race to the finish line, at the 50 yard line of Tiger Stadium.
Construction plans challenged race day goals but due to delayed construction on the football field, the race will be finishing in Death Valley. Participants will be able to touch the win bar as they cross the finish line in Tiger Stgadium, making their mark on that hallowed ground that has witnessed so many legendary moments in LSU football.
The post race party will be held in Scotty Moran Champions Plaza, which is usually designated to commemorate LSU All-Americans and members of the College Football Hall of Fame.
The LSU Student Athlete Life Skills Program will be the beneficiary of the event, with a portion of the Tiger 10K proceeds supporting total student-athlete development within the LSU campus and community.
TIGER 10K
- Sunday, December 2
- Race distances: 10K, 5K, Kid’s 1 Mile
- REGISTER HERE
FreshJunkie’s first race of 2019 will be the Louisiana Marathon, a three day race with five distances, through downtown Baton Rouge, local neighborhoods and LSU’s campus.
The Louisiana Marathon also offers a festival experience. Race organizers like to call it “a running festival with lagniappe,” or a little something extra.
The 2019 Louisiana Marathon will once again feature the Louisiana Street Food Festival and live music.
A portion of the proceeds from the Louisiana Marathon will be donated to Louisiana Runs, an organization dedicated to promoting active and healthy lifestyles statewide.
LOUISIANA MARATHON
- January 18 - 20
- Race Distances: Saturday - 5K, Quarter Marathon and Kid’s 1.2 Mile; Sunday - Half Marathon and Full Marathon
- REGISTER HERE
The Mardi Gras Mambo in February is an official qualifier for the Crescent City Classic. The 2019 event is the 21st year for the carnival season street race in downtown Baton Rouge.
Early registration rates are just $20 and includes one of the most popular race swag grabs; a long sleeve, soft-style cotton shirt, custom Mambo finishers medal, personalized bib number, custom Mambo sling bag, disposable chip timing, and access to the post-race party. You must register before February 1 to guarantee a t-shirt.
MARDI GRAS MAMBO
- Saturday, February 16
- Race Distances: 1 Mile Fun Run, 10K, and 15K
- REGISTER HERE
The 4th annual Our Lady of the Lake (OLOL) Children’s Hospital Amazing Half Marathon is one of the newest races in the area. Each runner has the opportunity to earn their race registration as a fundraiser.
No matter what “amazing” race distance you choose on race day, the proceeds raised will benefit the new OLOL Children’s Hospital, set to open early 2019.
OLOL CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL AMAZING HALF MARATHON
- Saturday, March 9
- Race Distances: 5K, Half Marathon and 1 Mile Run/Walk
- Registration opens soon (You can REGISTER HERE on November 12 at noon)
Race organizers from FreshJunkie Racing will share more details about the running season during a live interview Wednesday, November 7 on WAFB’s Get Fit Red Stick Facebook Group. You can watch live interviews with local fitness experts and health event organizers every Wednesday at 4 p.m. on Get Fit Red Stick.
