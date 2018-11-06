Report: Saints to work out WRs Dez Bryant & Brandon Marshall

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints are working out wide receiver Dez Bryant and Brandon Marshall, according to Jane Slater and Ian Rapaport of the NFL Network..
The Dallas Cowboys released Bryant this offseason, and he’s been out of the league since. Bryant was very productive during his eight seasons in Dallas. In 2017, he had 69 receptions.
Marshall was released by the Seahawks and will reportedly also work out for Detroit.
Michael Thomas is coming off a record-breaking game for the Saints against the Rams. Production behind Thomas, tbough, has been a bit underwhelming.
