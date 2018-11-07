President Trump to address the nation after Mid-Term elections

WASHINGTON (WAFB) - President Donald Trump will address the nation the morning after the Mid-Term elections on Wednesday morning.
President Trump is expected to discuss how the U.S. Congress will be divided next year.
Democrats took control of the U.S. House of Representatives while Republicans maintained control of the U.S. Senate.
The address is scheduled to begin at 11:30 a.m. EST/10:30 a.m. CST. WAFB will air CBS News' coverage of the event on WAFB-TV Channel 9 and livestream on WAFB.com and the 9News App.
