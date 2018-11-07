NOPD searching for missing juvenile

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -The New Orleans Police Department is searching for a missing juvenile.
According to NOPD, Samyra Casmier was last seen by her family Tuesday morning when she left their residence in the 2300 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard.
Cashier left her home without permission, according to the report.
She has not been seen or heard from since.
Casmier is described as being 5’5” tall and weighs about 170 lbs.
If you have any information about the whereabouts of Casmier, please notify NOPD at 911 or any Sixth District detective at 658-6060.
