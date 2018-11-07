Man critically injured in bar fight passes away, arrests made

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -A man who was critically injured in a bar fight in Ponchatoula has died, and investigators say arrests have been made.
According to the Ponchatoula Police Department, Ryan Anthony and Azia Crockett have been arrested on felony manslaughter charges.
Deputies said Crockett and Anthony started an altercation with Robert Bowers in the Ponchatoula Pub on West Pine Street on Sunday.
According to the report, Bowers became unconscious and received immediate medical attention from a Ponchatoula Volunteer Fireman until Acadian Ambulance arrived on the scene.
Bowers was transported to North Oaks Medical Center and then later transported to University Medical Center where he remained on life support until he lost his life Wednesday, according to police.
Both Crockett and Anthony turned themselves into Ponchatoula detectives, and were booked and transported to the Tangipahoa Parish Jail, according to the report.
According to a report by our partners NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune, Alexandria Bower, Robert Bowers, daughter, said that she and her boyfriend, her father and her female cousin went to the bar to watch the LSU-Alabama football game Saturday night.
She also said she and her boyfriend left early because she had to get up early the next day.
According to the report, witnesses told Alexandria that while her dad and cousin were at the bar, a man took issue with some of the interactions the cousin was having with one of the women.
She was told two men approached her father. One tapped him on the shoulder and said, “Your old lady . . .” and then punched him, she said in the report.
That’s when Alexandria was told her father fell out of his chair and hit his head on the floor.
Alexandria said a firefighter who was at the bar did CPR and restored her father’s pulse. This was also caught on video and posted to social media.
Alexandria said in the report she wants justice for her father.
Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.