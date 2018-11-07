Man accused of stealing over $1,700 in liquor from Walk-Ons

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Baton Rouge police say the arrested a man who allegedly burglarized and stole $1,783 worth of liquor from Walk-Ons.
The incident happened on October 26 at the Walk Ons at 3838 Burbank Drive.
According to a probable cause affidavit obtained by WAFB, Billy Moore, 36, allegedly talked to a Walk-Ons employee about committing the burglary.
Then on the day the Walk-Ons was burglarized, Moore allegedly told the employee he had “made his move” on the restaurant’s liquor storage container because he was owed money by the restaurant.
Police issued a warrant for Moore on November 1 on charges of simple burglary.
Moore was arrested on November 5.
